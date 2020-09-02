MHP to have extra patrols for Labor Day weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its intensified enforcement for the Labor Day weekend on Friday at one minute past midnight and continue through midnight Monday.

Anticipating heavy traffic, state troopers will use saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.

“Drivers need to be mindful of the fact that bad decisions regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences,” said Capt. John Poulos via written statement. “Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families.”

The agency encourages drivers to avoid text messaging or any other distracting activity while driving and to use designated drivers.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up at various locations to promote seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The MHP investigated 131 crashes including three fatalities and made 216 D.U.I. arrests, during the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period.