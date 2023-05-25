MHP to Make Seat Belts a Priority This Weekend

It’ll be a busy holiday weekend for state troopers. The Highway Patrol says it’ll have safety checkpoints set up in some areas during the Memorial Day travel period as part of the national Click It or Ticket safety campaign. High-visibility enforcement efforts begin Friday morning with an emphasis on Mississippi’s seat belt laws, as well as speeding, distracted and impaired driving. During the Memorial Day holidays last year, four people were killed in traffic accidents across the state and troopers made 375 DUI arrests and issued more than 1,600 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.