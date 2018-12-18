MHP wants to keep drivers safe this holiday season

We are a little over a week from Christmas and local law enforcement are wanting to make sure those who are traveling stay safe on the roads.

“There’s never a good time for a fatal crash. The holiday time I would say is probably the worst possible situation or scenario, especially if you are expecting that loved one to come and spend time with family,” says Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

One thing Sgt. Andy West with the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants to enforce is to not drink and drive.

“Drinking and driving is unlawful at any time. We just stress it during the holidays because we realize that it’s the time of year when more people will be involved in those activities. We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy the holidays, but we also want them to go home safely. We want to make sure that those people aren’t out there hurting themselves or other people,” says West.

Another safety issue law enforcement want people to be aware of is speeding.

“Speed will get you. Speed kills. That is a common saying that we know of. It will kill you. Keep an eye on your speed. The faster you’re driving the less time you have to react to things you might encounter along your journey that day,” says Turnipseed.

Mississippi highway patrol will have enhanced activity on roadways during the holiday season.

In 2017, there were 157 total collisions investigation by MHP. There were 40 total injuries, Six of those were alcohol related.