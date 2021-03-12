Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System Named a Star Library

The Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) was recently named a “Star Library” by the Mississippi Library Commission for FY2019, marking the first time in the system’s history it has received the award. The Mississippi Star Library award is given to libraries with outstanding statistical performance in a several categories, including the number of registered users, items circulated, program attendance, public computer and internet usage, database use, books lent throughout the state, and items withdrawn.

“It is truly an honor for our library system to be recognized as a Star Library,” said Josh Haidet, Executive Director. “We could not possibly have attained this status without our dedicated library staff, the guidance of our trustees, the backing of our elected officials, and the support of the local communities we serve.”

Haidet also credited the evolution of the library system over the years as a factor in winning the award. “Our focus has always been on serving our guests and meeting the needs of the residents in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston County,” said Haidet. “We are constantly changing and adapting to meet the needs of our communities. For example, we have recently been focused on adding improved digital content such as our new eBook and eAudiobook offerings, free online tutoring sessions, and the library’s new website. We are excited for the future.”

For more information, call or visit your local branch library, or the library’s website at www.midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.