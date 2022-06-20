Mid-MS Regional Library System offers new library app

Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) is excited to announce the launch of the new MidMissLib app available for both Apple and Android mobile devices. Library customers can visit the iOS or Google Play app stores, search for “Mid-Mississippi Library System” to download the free app and connect with their local MMRLS library in new ways.

The MidMissLib app lets patrons have a more streamlined approach to using their library 24/7. Once downloaded, library guests can search and request items directly from their smartphone or tablet, access a digital version of their library card, explore digital library content, and receive notifications for upcoming library events. Additionally, patrons can manage their library account info, check due dates, and renew their items.

“We continue to seek ways to connect with our guests and make the library more accessible to everybody. Our new app offers a modernized way for our patrons to use the library from their mobile devices at their convenience while on the go or from the comfort of their homes,” said Josh Haidet, Executive Director.

For more information about all library services, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website at: midmisslib.com.

All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.