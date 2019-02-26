Midnight Fire Destroys Home (Audio)

At 11:56 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along With Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 4101.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The occupants of the home were able to exit the structure safely.

No injuries were reported but the home was a total loss. All fire personnel cleared the scene at 3:27 am.

Captain Tim Cox with Attala County Fire tells Breezy News that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The incident will be under investigation by the Attala County Fire Department.