Runoff election today, polls open from 7 am to 7 pm

Voters in Mississippi will head to the polls today to vote in a runoff election for United States Senate.

Republican Cindy Hyde Smith faces Democratic challenger Mike Espy.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant appointed Smith to the seat back in April after the resignation of long time senator Thad Cochran. Whoever wins the race, will finish out Cochran’s unexpired term through 2021.

Today’s vote will be a historical one no matter who is elected. Smith would become the state’s first female elected to Congrees and Espy would be the state’s first African-American U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

Polls are open 7:00 am-7:00 pm., and voters are required to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification.