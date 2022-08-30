Milk Bank Helping with Formula Shortage

It’s been a tough summer for some moms in Mississippi, trying to find the kind of formula their babies need. But this state has an ace in the hole that’s helped to ease the formula shortage. The Mothers Milk Bank based in Flowood supplies most of its donated milk to hospitals for sick and premature babies whose mothers can’t produce their own milk. But some has been provided to the moms of full-term babies in the community to help tide them over while they look for the formula their children normally use. The Milk Bank has donation depots all across Mississippi. It’s holding a fundraiser– a 5K walk and run, plus a virtual 5K– in Flowood on Sept. 10.