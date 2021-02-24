Milner and Price Named Mr. and Miss HCC

Laken Milner, daughter of Rhonda and Darren Milner, and Lucas Price, son of Amy and Jay Price, were recently named Mr. and Miss Holmes Community College Goodman Campus. Both Milner and Price are 2020 graduates of Kosciusko High School. They were elected by the student body of the HCC Goodman Campus. Laken is a Sophomore majoring in Biomedical Engineering. After graduating from Holmes, Laken will continue her education at Mississippi State University and UMMC. Lucas is also a Sophomore majoring in Accounting. After graduation, Lucas plans to continue his education at Mississippi State University.

BreezyNews congratulates Laken and Lucas on this accomplishment.