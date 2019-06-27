Minor Accident on 35 South

At 3:45 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 35 south approximately two miles outside the city.

The Attala Sheriff Department arrived on scene and notified responding units that they could cancel that there were no injuries and minor damage.

There has been no official word on the cause of the accident. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that it is believed that the wet road conditions could have played a part in the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.