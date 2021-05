3:43 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a tree in the road on Hwy. 19 South.

8:37 am – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Services were called to the Ethel Quick Stop after reports of a dog bite victim.

5:01 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 12 west just outside the city limits. No injuries were reported.