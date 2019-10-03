Minute with the Mayor: October 2 (audio)

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.

This week, the mayor discusses new E911 employees and the city’s decision to revoke a pool hall permit from a local business.

