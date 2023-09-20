HomeAttalaMinute with the Mayor – September 20, 2023

Minute with the Mayor – September 20, 2023

by
SHARE NOW

This week on Minute with the Mayor: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle recaps Tuesday night’s meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – September 20, 2023

Video: 2023 Kosciusko Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally

Photo: KHS 2023 Homecoming Court

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – September 13, 2023

Minute with the Mayor – September 7, 2023

Servpro Coaches Show – September 7, 2023