HomeAttala***UPDATE*** Missing Attala County Teen, Kayriuana Rose, Located by KPD

***UPDATE 6/7/23 8:10 p.m.***

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Kayriuana Rose has been located by Kosciusko Police, is safe, and has been returned to her mother.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a 15-year-old female named Kayriuana Rose (pictured).

Miss Rose was last on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Kayriuana’s location, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.

BOLO: Missing juvenile. Kayriuana Rose. DOB: 11-16-2007, female, African American. Last seen on 6/6/23 around 10:30 p.m. Unknown direction of travel. Unknown clothing description.

