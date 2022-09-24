UPDATE: FOUND* Keep an Eye Out for these 2 Leake County Children

UPDATE: The 2 missing boys have been found safe!
The Leake County Sheriffs Office would like to publicly express our appreciation for all who came out to help tonight. Thank you to Choctaw PD, Choctaw Conservation officers, Winston County S.O., Leake County EMS and everyone else that showed up to help!
Two young men are back home and a family is very happy because of it! Good work!
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating the two young men in this picture.
To the left is Demarcus Comby 10 year old. To the right is Vidal Issac Jr 8 year old.
They left from a home on Freeny road near Kellytown rd. A couple of hours ago and haven’t seen them since. One is wearing black shorts and one is wearing blue pants or shorts.
Please contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361 if you see any children matching this description.