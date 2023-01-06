Missing Person Search and an Accident in Attala’s Wednesday Happenings

On Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., Kosciusko Fire was deployed for a report of a gas leak at a residence on east Adams Street.

In the noon-time hour, Attala deputies engaged in a search beyond Harmony Baptist Church, through Happy Hollow, and towards Edgefield, looking for an elderly caller to 911 who said he was lost and stuck in the mud. After extensive canvassing, officers deployed an airplane to continue the search. He was located shortly thereafter.

At 1:28 p.m., Kosciusko DMV requested an officer to deal with an unruly customer.

At 2:17 p.m., there was a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 12 in front of McAdams Quick Stop. Upon arrival, officers determined that two persons required medical assistance for various pain and aches.

At 5:55 p.m., there was a report of a multiple-vehicle accident at North Jackson and Highway 12, near Exxon, with unknown injuries. Arriving on scene, the officer said there was one injury.