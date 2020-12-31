Mississippi 2020 top stories: Virus, flag, prisons, storms

(AP) The coronavirus pandemic dominated the day-to-day lives of Mississippi residents in 2020.

It killed more than one in every 1,000 residents of the state.

And in the context of widespread protests over racial injustice, Mississippi legislators retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem.

The state’s other top news stories included problems with the prison system and a scandal involving a former director of the state Department of Human Services.

Tornadoes left a swath of damage on Easter Sunday.

Voters approved a medical marijuana initiative, erased a Jim Crow-era election system and adopted a new flag with a magnolia design.

