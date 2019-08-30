Home » Local » Mississippi 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday this weekend

Mississippi 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday this weekend

Beginning today, customers in Mississippi can save money on eligible items during the Mississippi Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

This weekend will be a big one for hunters. Retailers are getting ready for customers who are looking for bargains on firearms and much more. Other items include archery equipment, which has become a big seller this year and a large selection of accessories to make the hunt more comfortable and more successful.

“This is a great time for them to get a lot of great savings,” said Mark Green, a sports and outdoor retailer in south Mississippi. “And obviously, dove season opens up this Sunday, which is perfect timing.”

The sales tax holiday will offer at least 7% savings for specific items Friday through Sunday.

Here’s a list of eligible items: Firearms, ammunition or certain hunting supplies, archery equipment, firearm and archery cases, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings.

