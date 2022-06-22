Mississippi All-State Lions Band performs in Kosciusko

The Mississippi-All State Lions Band performed in Kosciusko for the very first time in the band’s 70 year history Tuesday night.

That concert was held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

The band performed its traditional concert, its Salute to Lionism lobby show, and closed with its parade finale.

Additionally, former Kosciusko Big Red Band Director Mickey Mangum, and assistant director for the Lions Band, directed a surprise performance of the Kosciusko High School alma mater “Kosy High.”

Next up for the Lions Band is a performance at the Landers Center in Southaven Wednesday night.

The band will then fly to Montreal, Quebec to perform at the Lions International competition.