Mississippi All-State Lions Band to play July concert in Kosciusko

For the second straight year, the Mississippi-All State Lions Band will perform in Kosciusko.

The band will hold a concert Saturday, July 1 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center at 6:30 pm.

Admission to the concert is free.

The Mississippi Lions All-State Band is one of the premier marching and concert bands in the world.

The band has won the International Lions Competition over 30 times, with its most recent championship coming last June at the competition in Toronto.

This year, Kosciusko’s Grayson Blaylock and Ethel’s Katy Jo Newman will travel and perform will the band.

