Mississippi Approaching a Million COVID Cases

Mississippi Approaching a Million COVID Cases

Mississippi is on pace to top a million cases of COVID-19 next month.  The State Health Department says, with last week’s numbers still being tabulated,  984,614 total cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.  And we’ve been averaging more than 3,000 cases a week.  At that rate, we would reach a million cases toward of the end of March.

