Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Chief Cyrus Ben Begins 2nd Term (Photos)

(Brian Montgomery) An incredible turn out at the Silver Star Convention Center saw Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben sworn into office yesterday. Led by a procession of drummers (himself included) playing beautifully handcrafted drums, Chief Ben was sworn into office for his second term, speaking of perseverance, and preserving the culture. He thanked the many who helped get him where he is today, recognizing the elders, the many changes he has seen both in his service and his life time to surrounding areas, as well as thanked his wife and family for their sacrifices and support as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

