Mississippi bills still alive: Liquor, guns, pecan theft

Mississippi legislators could allow home delivery of beer, wine and liquor.

But they are still holding out against letting grocery stores sell wine.

They are looking at ways to ease prison crowding. But they are also considering tougher penalties for people caught stealing pecans — including prison time.

Tuesday was the first big deadline of the 2021 legislative session.

Bills that survived in committees will move to the full House or Senate for more debate.

Bills to outlaw most abortions have died.

Another bill that died would have banned schools from teaching “The 1619 Project” that evaluated slavery in the U.S. (AP)