Mississippi Breaks 1 Day Record for Covid Hospitalization as New Cases Are Reported in Our Region

Mississippi has set new single-day records of hospitalizations and intensive-care use because of COVID-19 and of new virus cases. The state Health Department reported on Thursday that 1,490 people were hospitalized and 388 were in intensive care Wednesday, and 4,412 new cases were confirmed. The previous hospitalization record was 1,444 on Jan. 4 and intensive care record was 360 on Jan. 12. The previous record of new cases in a single day was 3,488 reported Tuesday. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s extending his pandemic state-of-emergency order another 30 days. But he says there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates as reported by the AP.

In our area there were 29 new cases reported in Attala County, 57 in Leake,122 in Neshoba, and 14 in Winston County.

Hospital beds line the COVID-19 field hospital at UMMC, which is set to open Friday before noon. As many as 50 beds will be available.

Photo Courtesy UMMC