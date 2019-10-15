Mississippi burn ban lifted but some county bans remain

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says the state burn ban has been lifted because of recent rainfall but some county bans are still in effect.

News outlets report Bryant made the announcement Monday after consulting with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

State Forester Russell Bozeman says the department has seen a decrease in wildfire activity and an increase in rainfall.

The Forestry Commission has a complete list of counties still under a burn ban, including Attala and Montgomery. The list also includes expected ban expiration dates.

Ban violators can face up to a $500 fine and could be held responsible for any damages caused by the flames. (AP)