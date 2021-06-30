Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest set for Canton

The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest is returning to Canton.

WAPT-TV reports that the event — planned for Thursday through Sunday — will be its 36th year.

A launch party is planned for Thursday at Canton’s historic square.

Jana Dear, executive director of Canton Tourism, says the event draws pilots and crewmembers from around the nation.

It will include competitive balloon races, balloon glows, firework presentations, golf ball drop fundraiser, children’s activities, and food and entertainment.

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chance, Gay, and Cieglo People’s Choice winner Jodie Ross will perform Thursday night at the launch party. (AP)