Mississippi children’s hospital hits new peak of COVID cases

Mississippi’s only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. Children’s of Mississippi is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. On Thursday, the pediatric hospital says it has 28 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — all unvaccinated.

That includes eight in the ICU, with five of those too young to be vaccinated.

Mississippi has the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases in the nation.

The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 case tracker shows that as of Wednesday, Mississippi had 118 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana is next-highest at 111. (AP)