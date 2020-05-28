Mississippi Choctaw Indian Fair 2020 Cancelled!!!!

The Mississippi Choctaw Indian Fair has been cancelled. In an announcement made by Chief Cyrus Ben, the decision was made because of ongoing Covid-19 concerns. “I have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Choctaw Indian Fair annually held in July. With continued impact and health risks of Covid-19, we must do our part to promote the health and safety of our tribal members, tribal government, enterprise employees, resort associates and neighbors. “Chief Cyrus Ben went on to say “As Choctaw tribal members, we each hold the responsibility to pass down our culture to the next generation and in doing so, we must protect each other.” The Fair is scheduled to return July 14th, 2021. This yearly event has been a tradition for 70 years.