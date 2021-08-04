Mississippi closer to takeover of Holmes County schools

The Mississippi Board of Education is recommending the state take control of the Holmes County Consolidated School District.

An audit showed problems with financial management, academic achievement and student safety.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency in the district.

The governor’s spokeswoman says Reeves will read the Department of Education report before making a decision.

The Holmes district has about 2,500 students and is in one of the poorest parts of Mississippi.

Classes begin Thursday.

In a takeover, the Department of Education would appoint an interim superintendent and the current school board would be dissolved. (AP)