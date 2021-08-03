Mississippi could consider takeover of Holmes County schools

The Mississippi Commission on School Accreditation says an “extreme emergency” exists for schools in one of the poorest parts of the state.

It says the Holmes County School District has lingering problems with financial management and academic performance.

The commission determined the district is violating of 26 of 32 accreditation standards, jeopardizing students’ “safety, security and educational interests.”

The state Board of Education meets Tuesday and could ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to declare an emergency.

That would allow the state to take control of the Holmes Count schools.

The district says Superintendent Debra Powell has made improvements since being hired May 17. (AP)