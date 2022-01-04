Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as cases spread

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases are proliferating.

The state Health Department reported Monday that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.

That is up from 265 hospitalized two weeks earlier, on Dec. 19.

The department also reported Monday that 17,525 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state from Thursday through Sunday.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, had said Wednesday that Mississippi is headed into “a fifth wave of COVID.”

The Health Department said last week that cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 had surpassed new cases of the delta variant. (AP)