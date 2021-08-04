Mississippi COVID-19 vaccinations increase as virus surges

The number of people receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi is increasing as the virus surges in the state.

Around 53,000 people received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine the week of July 25 to 31. The last time vaccination rates were so high was in late April.

Mississippi is among the least vaccinated states.

Dozens of people lined up on Tuesday at Jackson State University to get the vaccine, saying they were initially hesitant but got the vaccine in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

There are more than 1,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Mississippi, compared with 228 about three weeks ago.

Vaccines are available this week in Kosciusko at the Attala County Coliseum and at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala. (AP)