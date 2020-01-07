Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials

FILE - In this June 14, 2010, file photo, prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers in court in Greenwood, Miss. Evans, a recently re-elected district attorney, filed a court order Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, recusing himself and asking the Mississippi attorney general's office to decide whether to try Flowers again in the death penalty case. On Dec. 16, Flowers was released from custody for the first time in 22 years after a judge granted a request for bail. (Taylor Kuykendall/The Commonwealth via AP, File)

A Mississippi prosecutor says he won’t decide whether to try a man a seventh time in a quadruple murder case.

District Attorney Doug Evans filed a court order Monday recusing himself and asking the Mississippi attorney general’s office to decide whether to try Curtis Flowers again in the death penalty case.

On Dec. 16, Flowers was released from custody for the first time in 22 years after a judge granted a request for bail.

Flowers was convicted four times in connection with the 1996 killings in Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four.

Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials. (AP)