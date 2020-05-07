Mississippi delays income tax filing deadline until July 15

For the second time this year, Mississippi is delaying the deadline to file state income tax returns.

The state Department of Revenue said Wednesday that July 15 is the new deadline for individual, corporate, franchise and fiduciary income tax returns.

That’s also the deadline for federal income tax returns. The state and federal tax filing deadline is usually April 15.

The Internal Revenue Service said weeks ago that the federal deadline is delayed three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi officials originally delayed the state filing until May 15.

The Department of Revenue set the second delay after discussions with legislative leaders. (AP)