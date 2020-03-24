Mississippi Department of Revenue extends tax filing deadline

The Mississippi Department of Revenue is extending filing and payment deadlines until May 15, 2020.

“This includes both individual and corporate income taxes. The first quarter 2020 estimated tax payment is also extended until that time,” according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Penalties will not be incurred during this period.

This decision was reached after discussions with Governor Tate Reeves and legislative leadership regarding a desire to provide some relief due to challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension does not include sales tax, or any other tax types. For additional info – https://www.dor.ms.gov/Pages/default.aspx