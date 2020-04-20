Mississippi disaster declaration approved for Easter storms

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Mississippi for tornadoes and other strong storms that struck the state on Sunday.

The storms swept through several states from Texas to Maryland on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 36 people.

Mississippi has reported at least 14 deaths.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that the disaster declaration will allow individual assistance to people affected by the storms, including those whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed. T

At least 1,200 homes and 75 businesses were damaged in Mississippi. (AP)