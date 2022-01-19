Mississippi entertainment museum taps 5 for Hall of Fame

Three musicians and two writers will be inducted into the hall of fame at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.

The museum in Meridian is also known as the MAX. Museum leaders were at the state Capitol in Jackson on Monday to announce the inductees.

They are the late soul singer Sam Cooke, from Clarksdale; the late blues composer W.C. Handy, also from Clarksdale; country music singer and musician Marty Stuart, from Philadelphia; “The Color Purple” author Alice Walker, who lived and worked in Jackson in the 1960s and ’70s; and the late journalist and abolitionist Ida B. Wells, from Holly Springs. (AP)