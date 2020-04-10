Mississippi Forestry Commission burn ban guidelines

The Mississippi Forestry Commission has provided a list of activities that are allowed and not allowed as part of the current burn ban. See below

Allowed: Propane/ gas grills, propane/ gas heaters, and charcoal grills are allowed under burn bans. They should be used as described by their manufacturer’s instructions, located safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. If they are not disposed of properly after use, charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

Not allowed: Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning – anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.

https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans