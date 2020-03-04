Home » Local » Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

(AP) Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20.

That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January.

The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.

For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs.

After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.

Lottery retailers in Attala County:

  • BlueSky (120 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Fair Oil (863 HWY 12 E, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Kangaroo Crossing (98 VETERANS MEMORIAL DRIVE, KOSCIUSKO)
  • Singh Food Mart (841 S NATCHEZ ST., KOSCIUSKO)
  • Valero Gasmart (315 Highway 12 E , Kosciusko)
  • Whit’s Kwik Food (105 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*