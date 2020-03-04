Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

(AP) Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20.
That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January.
The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs.
After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.
Lottery retailers in Attala County:
- BlueSky (120 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)
- Fair Oil (863 HWY 12 E, KOSCIUSKO)
- Kangaroo Crossing (98 VETERANS MEMORIAL DRIVE, KOSCIUSKO)
- Singh Food Mart (841 S NATCHEZ ST., KOSCIUSKO)
- Valero Gasmart (315 Highway 12 E , Kosciusko)
- Whit’s Kwik Food (105 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)