Mississippi gov hints at reopening some businesses next week

A masked worker at this state WIN job center in Pearl, Miss., holds an unemployment benefit application form as she waits for a client, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The job centers lobbies are closed statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However the continuing growth of unemployment demands and now additional assistance for self-employed, church employees, gig workers, and others who were previously ineligible for unemployment assistance has drawn some people to the centers for information and to obtain and submit unemployment benefit applications. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he expects to take steps next week in a gradual reopening of the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s not yet saying what those steps will be, but says he’s taking advice from public health experts.

The governor’s current statewide stay-at-home order expires Monday morning.

Reeves said he’s likely to extend that order for people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

He says he has not set a timeline for allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in services.

Mississippi has nearly 4,900 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 190 deaths from it. (AP)