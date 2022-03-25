Mississippi gov says he’s ‘married’ to income tax phaseout

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s “married” to eliminating the state income tax. But other Republicans who lead the House and Senate remain far apart on the issue. Just over a week remains in the three-month legislative session.

Reeves proposed Thursday that the state reduce the top income tax rate from 5% to 3.5% next January, then phase out the rest of the income tax over seven years.

House Speaker Philip Gunn has pushed over a year to phase out the income tax.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants to reduce some taxes but keep enough money for core government services. (AP)