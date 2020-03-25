Mississippi governor bans gatherings of 10 or more

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, standing at the podium and members of the state's COVID-19 response team, speaks with reporters outside the Governor's Mansion to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 and coronavirus in the state and discuss Mississippi's ongoing response to slow the spread, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. Response team members were spaced so as to adhere to some social distancing practice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an order further restricting people’s interaction to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He’s not mandating that people stay home.

The order Tuesday does not specify enforcement.

Reeves says he wants employers to let people work from home where possible.

People are ordered to stop gatherings of 10 or more until April 17.

They’re also ordered to stop visiting nursing homes and other places people are more likely to become sick.

Mississippi has at least 320 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The complete order can be viewed here. (AP)