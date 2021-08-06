Mississippi governor OKs state takeover of Holmes schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will take control of a school district in one of the poorest parts of the state.

He made the announcement about the Holmes County Consolidated School District on Thursday — the same day classes started there for the new school year.

The state Board of Education recommended the takeover after an audit showed problems with financial management, academic achievement and student safety.

The Holmes district has about 2,500 students.

The state Department of Education will appoint Jennifer Wilson as interim superintendent and the current school board will be dissolved.

Wilson is a former superintendent of Greenwood schools. (AP)