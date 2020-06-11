Mississippi governor to lift curfew on bars, restaurants

Bar and restaurants that serve alcohol in Mississippi will soon be able to stay open later.

Gov. Tate Reeves is preparing to lift a curfew he set weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new executive order that takes effect Monday will lift the current 10 p.m. curfew for places that serve alcohol as long as they do their best to reduce customer capacity to 50%.

The new order will also allow fitness centers and gyms to allow more customers inside.

The state has had nearly 18,500 cases of the virus, and nearly 900 deaths from it. (AP)