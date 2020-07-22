Mississippi Has Record Jump In Covid-19 Cases

Mississippi has set another new record for a single-day increase in reported cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday marked the first time the Health Department reported 1,635 new cases. The state has recently had several days with increases of more than 1,000 cases.

The state health officer says several hospitals are short of beds in their intensive care units.

Gov. Tate Reeves has put restrictions on 23 of the 82 counties, requiring people to wear masks in public and avoid large crowds.

The Health Department reports Mississippi has had more than 45,500 cases of the virus and nearly 1,400 related deaths. (AP)