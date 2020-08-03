Mississippi health department: Coronavirus deaths top 1,700

Ten more Mississippians have died from COVID-19, boosting the state’s death toll from the coronavirus disease above 1,700.

That’s according to the latest data posted Sunday by the state health department.

Another 672 positive coronavirus tests were reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The number of counted cases in the state of about 3 million people has topped 60,000.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask requirements will expand to another eight counties on Monday. That’s in addition to the 29 counties where people already have been required to wear face coverings.

The mask mandate covers more than half of Mississippi’s population. (AP)