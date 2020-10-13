Mississippi Highway Patrol To Host Recruitment Event

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Troop H is hosting a recruitment event. According to the Mississippi High Patrol, the event will be for Cadet Class 65 recruitment. The event is this Saturday, October 17th, 2020.

Any potential state trouper applicants are asked to meet at the Troop H substation located at 910 Highway 11/80 East in Meridian at 10:00am for MHP Patrol School Orientation.

Pre-PT Test will follow orientation at Bonita Lakes located on Highway 19 South in Meridian.