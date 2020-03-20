Mississippi hits 80 virus cases, routines more restricted

A growing number of Mississippi cities are closing bars and telling restaurants to either limit or temporarily stop dine-in options because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos in the state are closed. Auto manufacturing plants will shut down temporarily. Mississippi reported 80 cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday, up from 50 Thursday.

No cases have been reported in Attala County.

The Mississippi Health Department says a Mississippi man died of the coronavirus in a Louisiana hospital.

Public schools are closed until at least April 17.

All eight public universities have postponed graduation ceremonies originally set for May. (AP)