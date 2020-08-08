Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko earns Patient Satisfaction Award

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.

The professional clinicians and support staff at Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko serve the residents of Kosciusko and the surrounding region with quality healthcare at their place of residence. Home healthcare is an effective and affordable solution for many patients’ needs and situations. Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home.

“The LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko for achieving this honor as part of the 2019 SHPBest program,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “An uncompromising commitment to quality and patient care is a vital part of our company culture. Our outstanding clinicians and support staff in communities around the nation have helped our company earn a reputation as the industry leader in providing high-quality care for the people who place their trust in us.”

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country.

About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, physician groups and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. In business since 1996, SHP has built deep expertise and a strong reputation to help organizations nationwide raise the bar for patient care.