Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko earns top quality and performance ratings from two national evaluation programs

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko recently received top-tier rankings from two national third-party evaluators of home health agency quality, patient satisfaction, and overall performance – the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System and the 2019 HomeCare Elite.

The CMS Star Ratings recognized Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko with a 5-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction. According to the data, the Kosciusko home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories.

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko was also named a top agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko, a local provider of home health services, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

“These are two of the in-home healthcare industry’s most respected and meaningful indicators of excellence, and we congratulate our team members at Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko for this remarkable achievement,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “Every day they deliver high-quality, compassionate, and efficient care to patients and families in their community. Their unwavering dedication to service is the reason LHC Group continues to lead our industry as the in-home care provider of choice for patients and our hospital partners around the nation.”

The CMS Star Ratings – issued quarterly – are highly sought after by home health providers and seen as a key differentiator and indicator of overall quality and excellence in the home health industry. The system ranks providers in two categories: “Quality of Patient Care” and “Patient Satisfaction.”

For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

The entire list of 2019 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite. To access more detailed information on the latest CMS Star Ratings, visit Data.Medicare.gov.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”